Emery E. Zuschlag, 91, Lafayette, LA, 70508 died peacefully in his sleep on the 20th of March, 2019, at home. Born April 24, 1927 to Floyd and Thelma Zuschlag, he married Mary Janet Knapp June 04, 1947. He was a lifelong resident of Greenville, Pa., until two years ago when he relocated to Louisiana to be near family after his wife's death. Emery graduated from Penn High School in 1944 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves and served with the Seventh Fleet in the South Pacific during Emery E. Zuschlag, 91, Lafayette, LA, 70508 died peacefully in his sleep on the 20th of March, 2019, at home. Born April 24, 1927 to Floyd and Thelma Zuschlag, he married Mary Janet Knapp June 04, 1947. He was a lifelong resident of Greenville, Pa., until two years ago when he relocated to Louisiana to be near family after his wife's death. Emery graduated from Penn High School in 1944 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves and served with the Seventh Fleet in the South Pacific during World War II , receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Yeoman 3rd class. He worked for Zuschlag Bros. Dairy and Dean foods. A member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville for over 65 years, he served as an Elder, Trustee, Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. An enthusiastic bowler, he was one of the first in the Greenville area to bowl three games over 700 in league competition. Emery was an avid golfer as well as a member of the Greenville Country Club for over forty years, serving on the board of directors for six years. A thirty-second degree Mason, he was a member of Eureka Lodge 290, Past High Priest of chapter 212, Mt. Commandery of Greenville and the consistory of New Castle. He was a board member of the Delaware Cemetery Association and served as president. Despite his many hobbies, Emery's favorite activity was spending time with his beloved family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and considered himself incredibly blessed to know the joy and happiness that comes with experiencing 9 great-grandchildren, who all knew him by name - Grandpa! Emery was a masterful storyteller who captured the imagination and hearts of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life, he began putting his words on paper in the form of poetry. Many of his poems celebrated life's milestones, especially birthdays for his friends and family. He leaves behind quite a collection for his family, which they will treasure always. Emery was a hard-working, honest man, with a deep faith in the Lord. He and his wife Janet taught their children the value of working hard, sharing with others, and enjoying the simple pleasures life has to offer, like spending time with family and friends. Emery is survived by four children, Richard and his wife Elaine, Charlotte, Tom, John and his wife Pam, five grandchildren, Beth LeBlanc and her husband Ross, Blair Zuschlag and his wife Sara, Blaise Zuschlag and his wife Monica, Justin Zuschlag and husband David, Carr Zuschlag, and nine beautiful great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Janet, he was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Doris and a brother Noble. The family would like to thank the supportive staff at Hospice of Acadiana, especially Joann Harrington and Vee's Sitting Service, including Vanessa Landry, Mary Cormier, Shamaree, and Brittany. Special thanks also to Sharon Broussard and Tami Leleux for their love and care. And to Matthew Touchette and Gilberto Morales, we are forever grateful for the constant care and devotion you showed to Mr. Emery during his stay down south. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125. Private funeral services were held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Reverend Louis Richard conducted the funeral services. Interment was in Delaware Cemetery in Greenville, PA Saturday, March 23, 2019. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811 Funeral Home Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc

