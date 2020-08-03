A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Emile Joseph Belsito, 30, who passed away Friday, July 31st at Lafayette General Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. A eulogy will be read at 11:00 am, by his dear cousin, Kendal McCauley, followed by military honors. Emile was born in Lafayette to Vincent Belsito and Missy Early Belsito on December 4, 1989. He was known among his family and friends as the life of the party and was always one to bring a smile and a warm hug. Emile had a contagious smile that could light up the room. He was loving, generous, kind-hearted and a friend to everyone he met. Emile was a proud member of the United States Army. He was attached to the 225th Engineer Brigade and served in Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom. After his service in the military, he found his career and passion to work on motorcycles as a mechanic. Emile is survived by his daughter, Haidyn Marceaux; his father, Vincent Belsito and his wife, Sherilyn; his aunt, Kristi McCauley and her husband, Tim and three uncles, David Early and his wife, Marilyn, Tim Early and his wife, Desiree and Gary Early and his wife, Mindy. He also leaves behind numerous beloved cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Missy Early Belsito; his maternal grandfather, Lowery "Moe" Early; his maternal grandmother, Betty Sue Early; his paternal grandfather, John Meche and his paternal grandmother, Thecle Mae "Tac" Meche. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emile's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.