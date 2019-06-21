Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily McCullough Allen. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for Emily McCullough Allen, 69, who passed away on June 20, 2019. Reverend Michael Russo will serve as celebrant of the Mass. Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. Emily, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Thomas McCullough and the former Louise Bazerque. She is survived by her three daughters, Amalie "Lee" Harmon and her fiance', Troy Lavergne, Margaret Harmon Moore and her husband, Scott and Elizabeth Harmon-Fontenot and her husband, Jaime; her grandchildren, Jack, Charles and Henry Moore, and Caroline Fontenot; and two brothers, Thomas McCullough and Tim McCullough; and her former husband Connie Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Laura McCullough Weil and her former husband and father of her children, Jerry Page Harmon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Sunday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Monday from 11:30 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Jack Moore, Charles Moore, Henry Moore, Jaime Fontenot and Troy Lavergne. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas McCullough, Tim McCullough and J. Mac Weil. Emily's daughters would like to express their sincere gratitude to Father Michael Russo for the many years of friendship and spiritual guidance.

