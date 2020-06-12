A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Emma Amelia Marie Ayo Ramsey, 89, who passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the home of her loving family in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14th from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm and resumes Monday, June 15th at 10:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited by Laurie Pfeffer and the Angels of Service on Sunday, June 14th at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette will immediately follow the Mass Service on Monday. Reverend Father Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Emma's great-grandchildren will serve as Gift Bearers. Gerry Porche will serve as Reader and music selections will be performed by vocalist Angie Sanford. Emma was born July 19, 1930, in Jennings and was a life-long resident of Acadiana. Emma was a faithful parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette since 1982. As a very young girl, she took her First and Second vows to become a nun and stayed active with the Carmelites for the rest of her life. Emma first met her husband, the late Bill Ramsey in Lake Charles and later married in New Orleans on July 23, 1955. Bill's jobs with the oilfield took them and their four children all over the United States, and they eventually settled in Acadiana and added their fifth child to their family. After the children entered school, Emma worked in retail at Sears for over 40 years until her retirement. After retirement, Emma loved to visit with her many friends, play slots at the casinos and go on short trips with her family. She was an avid gardener as well; she loved orchids and belonged to several area horticultural organizations and clubs. Most of all, Emma's greatest love was her family. She leaves a legacy of love for those she cherished and will be greatly missed. Emma is survived by her beloved children, daughter Reneé Ramsey Domingue, of Lafayette, two sons, Ronald Ramsey, of Scottsdale, AZ and Richard Ramsey, Sr., of Lafayette and Becky Swiney, who was like a daughter, and her husband John, also of Lafayette; two siblings, brother Thomas Ayo and his wife Sis, of Spotsylvania, VA and a sister, Elsie Mahlstadt and her husband Bob, of St. George, UT; a sister-in-law, Joan Ramsey Sanders, of Kenner, LA; her daughters of love, Jill, Leslie, Patty and Kim; eight grandchildren, Richard Ramsey, Jr., Hunter Domingue, Rachel Ramsey, Taylor Domingue, Miranda Ramsey, Randi Marie Ramsey, Austin Ramsey and Jenna Ramsey; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Skyler Beard, Jenna Helen Ramsey, Baylie Ahmed, Sophia Ramsey and Jordyn Sandoz as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and friend of over 47 years, William "Bill" Eugene Ramsey; her parents, Alfonse Abel Ayo and Elenore Marie Foret Ayo; two sons, Rodney and Randy Ramsey; six brothers, Alfonse, Dennis, Richard, James, George Edward Ayo and John David Ayo; three sisters, Beverly Plaisance, Elenore Evans and Elizabeth Gulley and a son of love, David Plaisance. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Hunter Domingue, Taylor Domingue, John Swiney, Marvin Richard, Paul Stropola and Tyler Beard. Honorary Bearers will be Richard Ramsey, Jr. and Austin Ramsey. The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care in Lafayette, Emma's nurse Rhonda and her sitters Annette and Mo for the compassionate care given to Emma and her family. A special thank you is extended to two of Emma's nieces, Joanie Stropola and Deanna Broussard. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.