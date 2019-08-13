Guest Book View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4113 N. University Ave Carencro , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church 610 Raintree Tr Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette for Enadine "Dean" Guidry Thibodeaux, age 93, who passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Mrs. Thibodeaux was a native of Church Point, LA and resided in Opelousas and Carencro before moving to Broussard. Born on January 26, 1926, Mrs. Thibodeaux was the daughter of Ignace Guidry and Rose Bergeron Guidry of Church Point. She was a stay-at-home mother for 20 years and later worked 18 years as a nurse's aide at Opelousas General Hospital and Doctors' Hospital in Opelousas. She volunteered at Evangeline Oaks Retirement Home in Carencro for 11 years and she also took care of her mother who was a resident at the nursing home. A devout Catholic, Mrs. Thibodeaux was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton in Lafayette and also a member of the Perpetual Adoration Group for the Eucharistic Chapel in Carencro. Survivors include her children, Lynette Chadeayne (Dennis) of Sunset, LA, Arlene Thibodeaux of Lafayette, LA, Eloise Beyt (Paul) of New Iberia, LA, Glenn A. Thibodeaux, CPA and his wife, Robin, of Lafayette, LA, and Roselle Sayre (Bill) of Freedom, PA; eight grandchildren, John Chadeayne and his wife Christine, Phillip Chadeayne, Andrea Ferrata LaRocca (Tommy), Paolo Ferrata, Rebecca Beyt, Matthew Thibodeaux, Jason Thibodeaux and Hilary Sayre; two great grandchildren, Joshua Ritter and Aubree Chadeayne; and one sister, Rita Neupert (Edward) of Hammond, LA. Mrs. Thibodeaux was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Thibodeaux; her parents; sisters, Mercedes Arceneaux (Frank) and Earlene Bordelon; and brother Roy Guidry (Norma). The family requests visiting hours be observed at Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family requests donations in the name of Mrs. Enadine Thibodeaux be made to the American Heart Associate by phone: 1-800-AHA-USA1 or by mail: 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

