Enola Beard Kilchrist
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, during a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA, for Enola Beard Kilchrist, 87, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA. Rev. Michael Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Mrs. Enola was owner/operator of Kilchrist Insurance Agency and retired from American General/National Life Insurance. She was an auxiliary member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 9822, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Department of Louisiana VFW serving as president of Ladies Auxiliary Post 9822. Survivors include her three children, Jackie Kilchrist Guillory and spouse Burnice, Kathy Kilchrist Meche and spouse Marvin "Todd", and David Geiraro Kilchrist, all of Rayne; three grandchildren, Beau Meche and spouse Cindi, Blythe Comeaux and spouse Courtney, and Blake Todd Meche; and three great-grandchildren, Kayn Allen Richard, Bryn Todd Richard and Asher Bruce Meche. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Kilchrist; father, Caliste Beard Sr.; mother, Lydia Moore Beard; sister, Ida M. Beard; and brother, Caliste Beard Jr. Pallbearers will be David Kilchrist, Michael Guillory, Beau Meche, Blake Meche, Courtney Comeaux, Kayn Richard, Todd Meche and Bryn Richard. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, June 24, at 7:00 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA. The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Wednesday, June 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, June 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
