Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchmans Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Erin Michelle Venable, age 33, who passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Erin was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro, having been a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church of Cankton. She was a Customer Service Representative with Labcorp and with the Cajundome. Erin was a fun and loving woman who loved spending time with her family and friends, caring for her pets, camping and watching LSU and the Saints. Survivors include her parents, Joseph Reggie Venable and the former, Sonia Delhomme, of Carencro; nieces and nephews, Kate Venable, Caroline Venable, Michael Venable, Keedyn Ragusa and Kruz Ragusa; aunts and uncles, Brenda Borel and her husband, Mark, of Breaux Bridge, William Delhomme, Jr. of Breaux Bridge, Ann Venable , Rene Venable and his wife, Angela, Randy Venable and his wife, Kathy, all of Carencro, Jimmy Isonhood and his wife, Judy, of Mississippi and Paulette Venable of Church Point; two brothers, Chris Venable and his fiancé, Phoebe (Poulet) Hebert, of Church Point and Brian Venable and his wife, Meghan, of Carencro; her maternal grandfather, William Delhomme of Breaux Bridge; her paternal grandmother, Rosalie Venable of Church Point; and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Altine Delhomme; and her paternal grandfather, Leopold Venable. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Chris Venable, Brian Venable, Jake Lavergne, Mark Latiolais, Morgan Gisclair and William Delhomme Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Gisclair and Chris Gisclair.

