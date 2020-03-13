Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma DuCharme Gary. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Erma DuCharme Gary, 78, will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton at 1:00 PM with Father William Schambough Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of services, with a Rosary recited at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Milton. Erma Gary was a native of Jennings and a resident of Youngsville, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she enjoyed gardening, and spending time with friends. Erma passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence. Survivors include her daughters Lana and her husband Randy Campbell of Erath, Shelley and her husband Kenny Menard of Maurice, Dana and her husband Andy Burley of Milton, and Rhonda Gary of Youngsville; her niece whom she referred to as her fifth daughter Nicole Lejeune Pritchard and her husband Kevin of Youngsville; three grandchildren: Dannon and his wife Kandice Campbell, Garrett Menard, and Ana Burley; she is also survived by three great grandchildren: Gracin Campbell, Kaston Campbell and Hudson Campbell; two brothers Eugene DuCharme of Vinton LA, and Richard DuCharme of Wyoming; one sister Elaine Picard of Lafayette; and her sister-in-law Geneva Gary Daigle Menard of Jennings. Mrs. Gary was preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel Gary; her parents, Theodore and Anna Bernard DuCharme; and her sister Mildred and brother in law Mike Lejeune. Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Menard, Andy Burley, Jason Credeur, Dannon Campbell, Garrett Menard, Charles Picard, and Roy Lee Picard. The family wishes to offer special thanks to NSI Hospice for the exceptional care. Special thanks to Sharon and Rosalyn (aka Blossom) of Hospice. Loving thanks to Bonnie Bledsoe, Elaine Picard, and Kenny Menard for the extra TLC. David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville hwy 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

