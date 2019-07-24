Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Rogers Walton. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Erma Rogers Walton passed away July 21, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a resident of Camelot Place in Rayne. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Crowley at 2 pm, with visitation beginning at 1 pm. Erma is survived by her loving partner of over 30 years, James "Jim" Breaux of Crowley; her children Todd Walton of Dallas, TX and Tonya Walton of Austin, TX; and grandsons Wesley Tate Walton of Austin, TX and Austin Todd Walton of Charlotte, NC. Erma was known for her kind and gentle spirit and her sharp intellect. She was born April 21, 1940 in La Mesa, Texas, the ninth of ten children. She graduated Valedictorian of Nacogdoches High School in 1958 and Magna Cum Laude from Mississippi State College for Women in 1970. Erma settled in Lafayette in 1972 and enjoyed a career as a CPA and Partner in the firm Broussard, Poche', Lewis and Breaux. She retired early to spend time with Jim, traveling, team roping, and playing poker. They spent 10 years hunting and ranching in Three Rivers, TX and fishing and golfing on Padre Island. In 2005 they settled in Crowley, where Erma sang in the choir at First Baptist Church and was a member of the Attakapas Study Club. In 2016, she became a resident of Camelot Place Nursing Home, where she received excellent care in later stages of Alzheimer's Disease. Jim visited every morning until the day she died. Erma was preceded in death by her parents, Lila and Edward Rogers as well as 9 siblings and her former spouse (1958 to 1982) Bobby Jack Walton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund ( Erma Rogers Walton passed away July 21, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a resident of Camelot Place in Rayne. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Crowley at 2 pm, with visitation beginning at 1 pm. Erma is survived by her loving partner of over 30 years, James "Jim" Breaux of Crowley; her children Todd Walton of Dallas, TX and Tonya Walton of Austin, TX; and grandsons Wesley Tate Walton of Austin, TX and Austin Todd Walton of Charlotte, NC. Erma was known for her kind and gentle spirit and her sharp intellect. She was born April 21, 1940 in La Mesa, Texas, the ninth of ten children. She graduated Valedictorian of Nacogdoches High School in 1958 and Magna Cum Laude from Mississippi State College for Women in 1970. Erma settled in Lafayette in 1972 and enjoyed a career as a CPA and Partner in the firm Broussard, Poche', Lewis and Breaux. She retired early to spend time with Jim, traveling, team roping, and playing poker. They spent 10 years hunting and ranching in Three Rivers, TX and fishing and golfing on Padre Island. In 2005 they settled in Crowley, where Erma sang in the choir at First Baptist Church and was a member of the Attakapas Study Club. In 2016, she became a resident of Camelot Place Nursing Home, where she received excellent care in later stages of Alzheimer's Disease. Jim visited every morning until the day she died. Erma was preceded in death by her parents, Lila and Edward Rogers as well as 9 siblings and her former spouse (1958 to 1982) Bobby Jack Walton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund ( curealz.org ). Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 24 to July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close