A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Ernest Antoine Begnaud, 74, who passed away on October 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. The Reverend Howard Blessing will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Ernie, a resident of Broussard, was the son of the late Joseph Begnaud and the former Rose Duhon. Ernie was born on New Year's Day 1946, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He graduated from Cathedral High, Class of 1963. He then joined and served in the US Navy, during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Tombigbee. He received his degree and MBA in accounting from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He worked primarily in the oil and gas industry in both Lafayette and Houston. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Knights of Columbus and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ernie loved cooking, soccer, and spending time with his family. His love and dedication for the sport of soccer drove him into the positions as State Referee Committee Chairman, Regional Referee Administrator, and National Referee Committee Member of the United States Soccer Federation. Ernie was a big man with a big heart. He is well remembered for his small gestures which made great impact. He never sat alone if there were grandchildren nearby. He was affectionately known as "Ampaw". He is survived by his wife, Doris Begnaud; children, Tim Begnaud and his wife, Sharie, Joe Begnaud and his wife, Crystal, Jeff Begnaud, Amy Choate and her husband, Cory, Sharon Mims and Janet Chappelle and her husband, Bob; grandchildren, Sicily Morvant and her husband, Kyle, Victoria, Ashlyn, Mariona, Timmy, Daulton, Sage, Alexis, Janci, Jayden, Zeigan, Talon, Parker, Jackson, Payton, Allie, and Reese; great-grandchild, Sebastian, and brother, Michael Begnaud. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patrick Begnaud, William "Billy" Begnaud and Joyce Begnaud. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A Rosary will be recited on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tim Begnaud, Joe Begnaud, Jeff Begnaud, Cory Choate, Sage Hazelton, and Kyle Morvant. The Begnaud Family kindly requests that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Hugs and handshakes are needed, but are not safe at this time for our high-risk family members. If you are feeling sick, please stay home and get well. Those that cannot attend are asked to send their condolences via the online guestbook. Personal condolences may be sent to the Begnaud family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.