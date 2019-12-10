Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest E. 'Ernie' Hula. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 5:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Ernest E. Hula, 89, who passed away on Sunday, December 8th at The Ellington of Rayne. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12th from 2:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Tom Lambert, of Community Baptist Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Long-time family friend John Keller will perform as vocalist. Ernest E. Hula was born January 16, 1930, in Hazen, Arkansas and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Ernie was a respected service representative in the farm equipment industry and retired from Allis-Chalmers Farm Equipment after over twenty years of employment. A jokester and prankster, Ernie loved to make others laugh. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his garden. Most of all, Ernie loved to spend time with his "beautiful wife", children and grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ernie is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Diane Shaffer Hula, of Duson; his two children, son Larry Hula and his wife Julia, of White Hall, Arkansas and daughter Louella Cox, of Mayflower, Arkansas; three stepdaughters, Deborah Fontenot and her husband Harold, of Maurice, Lesli Hanks and her husband Troy, of Judice and Chandra Crooks and her husband Bill, also of Judice; fifteen beloved grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil V. and Nell Lawman Hula and his two brothers, Lennie and Jim Hula. The family wishes to thank The Ellington of Rayne and Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Ernie and his family.

