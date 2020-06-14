Graveside funeral services for Ernest Harrington Martin, Sr., LTC, U.S. Army, retired, will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Hall Cemetery near Howe. LTC Martin, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Van Alstyne. LTC Martin, "Ernie" was born February 13, 1933, in Starkville, Mississippi to the late Col. Emmor Graham Martin Sr. and Anne (Harrington) Martin. He graduated from Irving High School where he played football and ran track. He was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Edmund Terrill Chapter. Ernie met his wife, Beverly Jay of Howe, Texas, in 1957 on a blind date in Dallas, set up by his brother Ted. They traveled extensively during their 62 years of marriage. LTC Martin served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 21 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1977. Overseas tours included Alaska, two tours in Vietnam, and a blissful tour in West Germany where they collected antiques and made many lifelong friends. Following his military retirement, he was a professor of civil engineering for 20 years at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. This was the work he enjoyed most, and he was loved by many of his students. He was one of the rare "teaching professors" who rankled the academics. His students recognized him as the Chi Epsilon Outstanding Teacher in the Department of Civil Engineering in 1994. In his retirement years, he enjoyed fine woodworking and carving, creating everything from children's toys and exotic wood boxes to carved wood sculptures. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, Walter Jay Martin of Overland Park, Kansas, and Edward Martin of Van Alstyne; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents COL Emmor Graham Martin, Sr and Anne Harrington Martin, his brothers Ted and Graham Martin, his sister Anne Harrington Montgomery, and one son, Ernest Martin Jr. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.