Graveside services were held at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Ernest Roy Fogleman, Jr., 90, who passed away March 30, 2020 in Crowley at his residence surround by his family. Fr. Marshall Boulet will be officiating for the time of service. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Ernest was the owner and operator with his three brothers of Fogleman Truck Line Inc. for 42 years. He is survived his wife of 69 years Gloria Aube Fogleman of Crowley; three children, Bryan Fogleman and his wife Marlene of Crowley, Jeffrey Fogleman and his wife Kim of DeRidder, and Christina Fogleman Doty and her husband Greg of Crowley; two brothers, Byron Fogleman and his wife Kay of Lafayette, and Larry Fogleman of Kaplan; eight grandchildren, Amy Woodard and her husband Brandon, Trey Fogleman and his wife Kourtney, Justin Fogleman, Joshua Fogleman, Brad Pommier and his wife Melina, Colby Pommier of and his wife Candice, Zach Doty and his wife Alayna, and Matthew Doty; and ten great-grandchildren. Mr. Fogleman is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lois Murff Fogleman, Sr.; and four siblings, Rudy Fogleman, Ruth Fogleman, Dorothy Collins, and Thelma Chappuis. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.