Ernest William Franz Jr.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on November 2nd in Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana for Ernest William Franz Jr., 90, who passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Mr. Franz, a resident of Scott, was the son of the late Ernest W. Franz Sr. and the former Margaret Tanner. A proud veteran of the Korean war and a Purple Heart recipient, Mr. Franz was also an active member of the local American Legion. After serving his country proudly, he resided in West Lafayette, Indiana. In 1981 he moved to Scott, Louisiana where he worked in the oil field with D&W International. He enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his children, William C. Franz (Teri), Patricia A. Bible (Adam), Pamela D. Franz, Johnathan E. Franz (Pamela) and Ernest W. Franz III (Brenda); 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest W. Franz Sr. (Margaret); son, Charles E. Franz and grandson Brian Snyder. In lieu of flowers, please make a special donation to your local American Legion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Franz family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA will be overseeing funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Port Hudson National Cemetery
