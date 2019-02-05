Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Dickerson "Ernie" Olliges. View Sign

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Rocky Creek Cemetery in Lucedale, Mississippi for Ernestine "Ernie" Dickerson Olliges, 92, who passed away peacefully Monday, February 4th at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. Ernestine was born and raised in Lucedale, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Colie Eubanks Dickerson and the youngest of ten children. She met her soulmate and the love of her life, Harry Olliges, while he was serving in the United States Navy, stationed in Pensacola, Florida at the end of World War II. They married and later moved to New Orleans where Harry attended Tulane University, graduated and practiced architecture until his death in 1998. Ernie went to work for Max J. Derbes Real Estate in New Orleans and worked there for over 50 years as the office manager until she retired when the office closed in the early 2000s. Following her retirement, Ernie was very active with her church, Metairie Baptist Church in Metairie, Louisiana. Ernie will be remembered for her fun-loving and feisty spirit and her loving nature. She was loved by all who met or encountered her and they instantly became her friend. Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Sharon Olliges Lewis and her husband, Larry of Lafayette; her grandson, Jeffrey Lewis and his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Hayley; her cat, Queenie; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Olliges; her parents and nine sisters and brothers. The family wishes to thank Lisa, Casandra and others at Cornerstone Village South for their compassionate care for Ernie during the time she was a resident and for the kindness shown to her daughter. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at A Graveside Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Rocky Creek Cemetery in Lucedale, Mississippi for Ernestine "Ernie" Dickerson Olliges, 92, who passed away peacefully Monday, February 4th at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. Ernestine was born and raised in Lucedale, Mississippi, the daughter of William and Colie Eubanks Dickerson and the youngest of ten children. She met her soulmate and the love of her life, Harry Olliges, while he was serving in the United States Navy, stationed in Pensacola, Florida at the end of World War II. They married and later moved to New Orleans where Harry attended Tulane University, graduated and practiced architecture until his death in 1998. Ernie went to work for Max J. Derbes Real Estate in New Orleans and worked there for over 50 years as the office manager until she retired when the office closed in the early 2000s. Following her retirement, Ernie was very active with her church, Metairie Baptist Church in Metairie, Louisiana. Ernie will be remembered for her fun-loving and feisty spirit and her loving nature. She was loved by all who met or encountered her and they instantly became her friend. Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Sharon Olliges Lewis and her husband, Larry of Lafayette; her grandson, Jeffrey Lewis and his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Hayley; her cat, Queenie; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Olliges; her parents and nine sisters and brothers. The family wishes to thank Lisa, Casandra and others at Cornerstone Village South for their compassionate care for Ernie during the time she was a resident and for the kindness shown to her daughter. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Fountain Memorial Funeral Home

1010 PANDORA ST

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 981-7098 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close