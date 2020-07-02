1/1
Errol C. Benoit
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Errol C. Benoit,78, who passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The Benoit family requested that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary was prayed by Brady LeBlanc at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Entombment was in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, conducted the funeral services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Marie Fontenot Benoit; his daughter, Angie Benoit Babin and her husband Byron D. Babin; two grandchildren, Cameron Babin and Lauren Babin; and three nephews, Jason Fontenot, Mark Fontenot and Brandon Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Benoit and Marie Quebedeaux Benoit; his two sisters, Willa Dean Benoit and Gail Benoit Miller; two brothers, Harold Benoit and Roland Benoit; and his nephew, Bryan Miller. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for all of his life, Errol was the life of the party, loved LSU football with a passion and kept people in "good spirits". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. Pallbearers were Byron Babin, Cameron Babin, Emile Fontenot, Jason Fontenot, Mark Fontenot and Brandon Miller. Honorary Pallbearers were Ronald L. Baudoin and Paul Hebert. Memorial contributions can be made in Errol C. Benoit's name to Miles Perret Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. Ste. 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508 or www.milesperret.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Benoit family to Dr. Frank Bacque, Dr. Kyle Russo, Dr. Joseph Brierre and the wonderful nursing staff on the sixth floor at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
