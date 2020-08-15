A private funeral service was held for Ervin "Frenchie" Fontenot. Deacon Sammy Diesi conducted the service. A private burial was held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Mr. Ervin "Frenchie" Fontenot, age 83, a resident of Opelousas, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Ervin "Frenchie" Fontenot attended SLI now known as ULL where he received his Bachelor of Education and went on to receive his Master's plus thirty in Education from LSU. He was principal of Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas and went on to be principal of St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau for 10 years where he finalized his 35 year career in education with the St. Landry Public School system and went on to enjoy his retirement. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Della Ann Myers Fontenot; sons, Keith Fontenot and wife, Lynette of Lafayette and Reggie Fontenot and companion, PattiAnn of Denver, CO; daughter, Kimberly Matt and husband, Dale of Port Barre; sister, Lou Sonnier and husband, Irvy of Opelousas; and 6 grandchildren, Brandi Garcia (Alex), Spencer Matt (Emily), Hannah Fontenot, Dane Fontenot, Emily Fontenot and Zachary Fontenot; four great-grandchildren, Gavin Matt, Brayden Matt, Addilyn Garcia and Emma Grace Matt; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ezore Fontenot; and brother, Paul S. Fontenot. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Grolee Elementary School in his memory. (https://osp.osmsinc.com/SLPSB/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=KJ016-VAR1
). Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.