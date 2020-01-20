Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther June LeJeune. View Sign Service Information Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc 509 Duson Ave Iota , LA 70543 (337)-779-2669 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota for Esther June LeJeune, 89, who died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. in Lafayette. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Ms. LeJeune was a self-taught accordion player and enjoyed playing Cajun / French music with many other local musicians at Savoy Music Center in Eunice. Her picture hangs on the wall at the Eunice Depot Museum as one of the local musicians who was part of the French heritage. Mrs. LeJeune is survived by four daughters, Sandra George and her husband John of Woodville, TX, Lucina Scarlett and her husband Tom of Omaha, NE, Silvia Abdulrahman and her husband Ahmed of Lafayette and Laura Gomez Miller of Youngsville; two sons, Dean Broussard and his wife Caroline of Antioch, TN and Silvino Gomez of Youngsville; three sisters, Beulah Berry of Gary, IN, Helen Patin of Iota and Anna Ardoin of Eunice; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Laura Young LeJeune; three brothers, Perry, "Tee" and Elroy LeJeune. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota for Esther June LeJeune, 89, who died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. in Lafayette. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Ms. LeJeune was a self-taught accordion player and enjoyed playing Cajun / French music with many other local musicians at Savoy Music Center in Eunice. Her picture hangs on the wall at the Eunice Depot Museum as one of the local musicians who was part of the French heritage. Mrs. LeJeune is survived by four daughters, Sandra George and her husband John of Woodville, TX, Lucina Scarlett and her husband Tom of Omaha, NE, Silvia Abdulrahman and her husband Ahmed of Lafayette and Laura Gomez Miller of Youngsville; two sons, Dean Broussard and his wife Caroline of Antioch, TN and Silvino Gomez of Youngsville; three sisters, Beulah Berry of Gary, IN, Helen Patin of Iota and Anna Ardoin of Eunice; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Laura Young LeJeune; three brothers, Perry, "Tee" and Elroy LeJeune. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Avenue, Iota, LA 70543, 337-779-2669. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

