A graveside service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Esther Louise Bonin Vice, 86. Mrs. Vice's graveside service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/groups/EstherVice/ on Monday, April 6, 2020 at approximately 10:30 am. A native of Patoutville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Vice passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Vice enjoyed playing Bingo, working on jigsaw puzzles, word search, coloring and watching old westerns on television. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She used to be a loud firecracker with the slipper, turned into the gentlest sweet soul. She was the epitome of a lady/mother/grandmother, never wanting to ask for help or anything. She adored her beautiful large family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Sheila V. Wells(Keith), Cathy Vice, Claude Vice Jr.(Tammy) Keith Vice, Roy Vice(Rhonda), Rusty Vice(Stephanie); grandchildren, Michael Thompson(Caryn), David Thompson(Laura), Robert Wells Jr, Richard Wells(fiancé Roxy), Aaron Wells, Chad Vice(Candice), Cody Vice(Natalie), Christian Vice(Ashley), Coy Vice(fiancé Nikole), Danielle Vice Landry(Nicholas), Olivia Vice, Christy Bourque(Jacob), Samuel Vice(Suzanna), Kayla Vice, Jacob Paul Vice, Jacob Thomas Vice, William Vice, Nikolaus Vice; great grandchildren, Alida "Ali" Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Claire Thompson, Jaida Cantrell Vice, Elijah Vice, Jeremiah Vice, Savannah Vice, Charlotte Vice, Nolan Vice, Hazel Landry, Pierre Landry, Henry Bourque, Tristian Stoute, Jackson Stoute, Cohen Etie; and two sisters, Anite LeBlanc and Janet Dronet(Cliff). She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Claude L. Vice Sr.; parents, Marcellus and Elfrida Bonin; sisters, Eunice Gautreaux, Corinne Hebert; brothers, Bill Bonin, Tony Bonin, Leonce Bonin, Peter Bonin and O'Niel Bonin. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice especially Kaitlyn, Concepts of Care Home Health especially Mel, Jamie, Dane, Angela, Ray and Dr. Michelle Menard. Very special thanks to her daughter-in-law, Tammy who was her amazing caretaker and her grandson-in-law, Nick for always making her smile. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
