A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Esther Mae Veillon Derbes, 89, who passed away Friday, February 21 at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, February 24 from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Esther was born June 20, 1930, in Eunice and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was a parishioner of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Esther was active in her community as a past member and officer of En Avant Medical Auxiliary in Lafayette for many years. She was an avid shopper, especially for antiques and delighted in going out to eat for dinner. Esther loved to relax outside, enjoying the outdoor peace and never missed a chance to take a trip to the beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Esther is survived by one son, Robert Derbes and his wife, Ann of Lafayette; one daughter, Carolyn Derbes McClain and her husband, Jack of Houston, TX; two grandsons, Patrick Derbes and Michael Derbes, both of Baton Rouge; one step-grandson, Brent McClain of Lufkin, Texas and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Chester J. Derbes, Jr.; her parents, Estave and Azema Pitre Veillon; five sisters, Annie Veillon Miller, Naise Veillon Aucoin, Vernice Veillon LaFleur, Hazel Veillon Johnson and Helen Veillon Guillory and six brothers, Frank Veillon, Melancon Veillon, Madius Veillon, Wilson J. Veillon, Harry Veillon and Roy Paul Veillon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Esther's name to The Diocese of Lafayette by mail at 1408 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501, by phone at 337-261-5500 or online at www.diolaf.org.

