A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Esther Roy Guillot, 87, who died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to service time at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Esther was born July 15, 1931 in Crowley to Louis and Laurice Trahan Roy and married Nolan J. Guillot on February 28, 1948. She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, supporter of Redemptorist Catholic School, a member of the IHM Ladies Altar Society and Rosary group, Come Lord Jesus group, served on the IHM Parish Council and served as IHM's board member and volunteer for Crowley Christian Care center for many years. Mrs. Guillot was also a member of the American Legion Hospital Pink Ladies for many years. She enjoyed her memberships in the VFW Post #6720 (Harold Bossley), American Legion Auxiliary and Sacre' Coeur Ladies Auxiliary. She was very active in the community and loved people. Nolan and Esther had many wonderful years in the seed rice industry when Nolan J. Guillot, Inc. opened its doors for business, until Nolan's death in 2005. Together they especially enjoyed membership in the 384th Bomb Group – 8th Air Force. These World War II veterans were a close-knit group nationally and she looked forward to traveling and working on their reunions and junket trips together overseas and to different states. Family was important to Esther. She loved family gatherings and cooking for everyone. Mrs. Guillot is survived by one daughter, Carolyn G. Mire of Crowley; one son, Patrick Dale Guillot and his wife Sue of Marshall, NC; six grandchildren, Michelle M. Landry and husband Michael of Ball, LA, Traci M. Simon of Crowley, Jane G. Taylor and husband Michael of Fayetteville, NC; Chad D. Mire of Crowley, Jay P. Guillot of Marshall, NC and John T. Guillot of Los Angeles, CA; six great-grandchildren, Claire Landry, Olivia Mire, Avari Simon, Gabriel Mire, Michael Jude Landry and Nolan Dale Taylor; one brother, Lee Perry Roy and his wife Effie of Crowley; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Nolan J. Guillot; her father, Louis Roy; her mother, Laurice Trahan Roy Merritt; her stepfather, Emmitt Merritt; two sisters, Patsy R. Leleux and Thelma Reese; one niece, Christine Roy Duhon. Pallbearers will be Chad Mire, Gabriel Mire, Jay Guillot, John Guillot, Michael Landry, and Michael Jude Landry. Guillot; her father, Louis Roy; her mother, Laurice Trahan Roy Merritt; her stepfather, Emmitt Merritt; two sisters, Patsy R. Leleux and Thelma Reese; one niece, Christine Roy Duhon. Pallbearers will be Chad Mire, Gabriel Mire, Jay Guillot, John Guillot, Michael Landry, and Michael Jude Landry. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to: The National Shrine of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Center, 919 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130-5071 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 901 East Elm Street, Crowley, LA 70526 or the in Mrs. Guillot's memory. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Funeral Home Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley

