Guest Book View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand for Eston Eugene Bartels, 92, who passed away at Camelot Nursing Home on June 14th, 2019. He was born November 20, 1926. Eston was born to parents, Lutie and Raymond Bartels in Kahoka, MO. He attended school in Kahoka until his parents moved to Keokuk, IA where he graduated from Keokuk High in 1944. Eston went off to Culver Stockton College for the next two years until he was drafted by the Army and sent off to Japan. He was honorably discharged, then recalled by the Army where he spent a second tour in Germany. He married his wife of 69 years, Mary M. Bartels in 1949. He spent his working career with Dryden Rubber in Keokuk, then moved to their new plant and new name Sheller-Globe in Iowa City, IA. The company changed names again to United Technology from which he retired in 1988. Eston, or "Bart" to his friends, loved all Iowa Hawkeye Sports, the Chicago Bears, and especially the St. Louis Cardinals. More than anything he loved his wife Mary, his grandkids and great grandkids. The last two and a half years of his life he lived in Lafayette, LA. to enjoy quality time with them. He is survived by his two sons, Bruce Bartels and wife, Missy; Brad Bartels and partner, Joe; two grandchildren, Dacoda Bartels and wife Gabby; Whitley Bjerga and husband Kris, and two great grandchildren, Olav and Lilia Bjerga; and three step grandchildren, Madison, Brennan, and Emma Caswell. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a brief service at 3:00 PM. Final internment is being planned for the National Cemetery in Keokuk, IA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Bartels' honor can be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.com or P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bartels family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 29 to July 2, 2019

