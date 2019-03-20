Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel "Bee" Angelle. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Ethel "Bee" Angelle, age 71, who passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. Ms. Angelle was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. She enjoyed cooking, especially for her family, dancing, listening to music, watching television and shopping. Survivors include five sons, Jessie Cormier and his fiancée, Deborah, of Alexandria, Jonah Cormier and his wife, Lisa Ann, of Carencro, Calvin Cormier, Jr. and his wife, Demetria, of Lafayette, Donnie Broussard Cormier and his companion, Derek Broussard Cormier, of Atlanta, GA, and Edward Cormier of Rhode Island; one daughter, Bessie Cormier and her wife, Angelia, of Katy, TX; sixteen grandchildren, Keyshown, Jania E'Lise, Christopher, Kylee, Kinley, Dax, Braylon, Briani; Draden, Bryson, Keyon, Kennen, Bianca, Tylor, Bryan and Aaron; and three brothers, Marshal Angelle, Robert Angelle and his wife, Nola, of Lafayette and Darby Angelle and his wife, Mary, of Rayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Authur Le Vallier; one son, Kevin James Cormier; one brother, Martin Angelle; and an infant sister. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Robert Angelle, Jr., Kenneth Cormier, Paul Bob, Jr., Edmond Angelle, Carrol Angelle, and Roshell Angelle.

