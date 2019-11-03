Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel D. "Greenie" Hanes. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church for Ethel "Greenie" D. Hanes, who passed away on November 3, 2019 at Courtyard Manor. She was 90 years old. Father David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton will celebrate the mass and conduct the funeral services. Lector will be her granddaughter Ashley Breaux. Gift bearers will be her great-grandchildren. Interment will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Walters Funeral Home on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 pm, and resume Tuesday morning at 8:00 am until services. Greenie was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, born August 19, 1929, to P.J. and Enola Crochet DeRouen. She attended Mount Carmel Elementary School and graduated from Lafayette High School. She married Robert "Bobby" Hanes in 1946 and was a stay at home mom to her five children: Joddy, Taffy, Scherry, Angie and Ty. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and camping. Greenie was the Reunion Coordinator for her graduating class and always looked forward to their annual class reunions. Greenie truly enjoyed helping those in need, often coordinating the preparation of food for all occasions, especially as a member of the Bereavement Committee for her church parish, St. Elizabeth Seton. Known for her cooking, she entered and won many Daily Advertiser Cook Offs---she was never too busy to prepare a dish. She was an avid reader and Canasta player, and enjoyed a good game of Dominoes. Greenie was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Seton Pearls, and the Lamplighters Homemakers Club. It wasn't uncommon for her to drive several miles to enjoy a meal with any of her fellow club members. In her later years, always ready to show her love and support for her great grandchildren, she attended horse shows, gymnastic competitions, children's Mardi Gras Balls, and softball games. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, in 1998; her parents, P.J. and Enola DeRouen; one daughter, Scherry Veron and son-in-law Randy "Rock" Veron; one grandchild, Melissa Veron; her sisters-in-law Earline and Margarite Hanes, and brothers-in-law Jaywood Vincent and Murphy Hanes. She is survived by three daughters, Joddy H. Womack and her husband Jim; Taffy H. Veron and her husband John "Bubba"; Angie H. Boudreaux and her husband L.J.; and her son, Ty Hanes. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ski Veron and wife Paige; Kelly LeLeux and husband Marcus; Kevin Veron and wife Darla; Kristen Lavergne and husband Brock; Kory Womack and wife Dawn; Ashley Breaux and husband Heath; Chantel Poche and husband Scotty; Seth Veron and wife Brandy; Sarah Veron; and Jeau Boudreaux. Several great grandchildren, Tanner, Amber (Skyler) and Emily Veron; Nicolas Hitter; Nadia and Brennin Veron; Jacey Angelle and Braxton Lavergne; Chance, Brayden and Alyse Womack; Beau, Cooper, and Grant Breaux; Kenley and Jase Poche; Sawyer Veron; and Hunter Blanton, Hayden Veron, and Haleigh Gaspard along with her great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Dan DeRouen and his wife Verna and her sister-in-law Dolly Vincent. Pallbearers will be Ski Veron, Kevin Veron, Kory Womack, Seth Veron, Jeau Boudreaux, and Heath Breaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tanner Veron, Brennin Veron, Brayden Womack, Beau Breaux, Braxton Lavergne, Hunter Veron, Nicolas Hitter, Chance Womack, Dean DeRouen. The family extends special thanks to Courtyard Manor and Hospice of Acadiana for their compassion and care giving that they gave to Greenie. 