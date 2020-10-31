Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Ethel Faul Vidrine, age 92, who passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Breaux Bridge. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Deacon Butch Herbert, will officiate at the service. Readers will be Brittany Jefcoat and Monika Weiss. Mrs. Vidrine was a resident of Opelousas for fifty years before moving to Carencro where she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. She was an in home care giver for over twenty years having cared for many children over the decades while she lived in Opelousas. Ethel was a resident of St. Agnes Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Breaux Bridge for five years, where she was so loved and cared for and was everybody's "Maw Maw Ethel." People gravitated toward her; anyone who visited was expected to sit and stay a while over a hot cup of coffee. Her family will miss her loving and nurturing ways so much. Survivors include four daughters, Judy V. Calais of Carencro, Joyce V. Bellard of Zachary, RaMona V. Thibodeaux, and her husband, Gary, of Opelousas, and Patricia "Pat" V. Tweedel and her husband, John, of Breaux Bridge; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and three sisters, Dorothy Faul Amy of Nederland, TX, Priscilla Varnado of Port Arthur, TX and Tina Faul of Buna, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Rodney Vidrine; her parents, Joseph Faul and Delaide LeBouef Faul; two sons-in-law, Russell Calais and Larry Bellard; two brothers, Melvin and Leroy Faul; two sisters, Audrey Beihle and Treresa Faul; one sister-in-law, Ura Faul; and three brothers-in-law, Jules Amy, Randy Varnado and Billy Beihle. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Johnny Bellard, Jamie Castille, Sean Delahoussaye, Scott Delahoussaye, Shay Delahoussaye and Shawn Quebedeaux. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to St. Joseph Hospice for the care and comfort shown to Mrs. Ethel and their entire family. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
