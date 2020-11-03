Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville for Ethel Lejeune Stelly, age 83, who passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Stelly was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking Cajun food, gumbos and etouffees, and sewing. Mrs. Stelly had a loving and nurturing heart that will be so greatly missed by her family. Survivors include her loving husband of sixty-five years, Louis E. Stelly; three sons, Randy James Stelly, Gary P. Stelly and his wife, Linda, and Timothy L. Stelly and his wife, Jenny P., all of Arnaudville; four grandchildren, Mia Claire Stelly, Jonathon Elkins and his wife, Ali, Amy Dautreuil and her husband, Brandon, and Christopher Stelly and his wife, Randil; one great granddaughter, Nancy Dautreuil; one brother, Warren LeJeune and his wife, Delores, of Arnaudville; and one sister, Pearl Forey and her husband, James, of Port Arthur, TX. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Barber and her husband, Steve; and her parents, Aval LeJeune and the former Alida LaGrange. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
