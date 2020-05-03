Ethel Mary Broussard "Shoepick" Spaetgens
Private Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA for Ethel "Shoepick" Mary Broussard Spaetgens, 88, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA. Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services. Mrs. Ethel "Shoepick" was a waitress at Edmond Stelly's Town House for over 30 years. She was a member of Ladies Altar Society in Roberts Cove, V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 9822 in Judice, LA, American Legion Auxiliary Post 77 in Rayne, LA. Survivors include three sons, Donald J. Vincent, Patrick Thibodeaux, Wesley J. Thibodeaux, six step daughters, Cheryl Short and spouse Douglas, Ella M. Thevis and spouse Jimmy, Stella E. Morgan and spouse Ray, Susie Guillot and spouse Wayne, Anna Benoit and spouse Kevin, Mary Spaetgens and spouse Kendall Sarver, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband, Joseph Dudley Vincent, second husband, Wesley Joseph Thibodeaux, third husband, Charles Joseph Spaetgens, son, Kermit J. Thibodeaux, Sr., father, Desire Broussard, mother, Amy Credeur Broussard, step grandson, Allen Hare. Pallbearers will be Jim D. Vincent, Jonathan Thibodeaux, Kermit Thibodeaux, Jr., Terry J. Thibodeaux, Courtney A. Thibodeaux, Drake Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery #2
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
