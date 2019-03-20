Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Rae Castex. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at True Vine Ministry in Lafayette, LA. for Ms. Ethel Rae Castex, who was called home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center located in Lafayette, LA. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calvin Broussard, Ordained Elder of Our Fathers House Ministries in Abbeville, LA will officiate assisted by Tony Broussard. Lectors will be Tremel Castex and Andria James. Ms. Castex was born on June 19th, 1944 in Carencro, LA to Jules Cormier and Nora Breaux. She attended Holy Rosary Institute in Lafayette, LA and continued her education at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, CA. She began her professional career in California in the aviation and broadcasting industry. She then transitioned to The City of Lafayette after relocating with her family back to Louisiana. Her interests in cosmetology led her to embark upon one of her many passions of helping others look and feel their best. This led her to establish long-lasting relationships within the community. Upon entering retirement, she was spiritually drawn to a religious vocation of assisting others in need. Whether it was volunteering her time to help the homeless, coordinating different activities with various nonprofit organizations or just sitting and spiritually counseling others for hours. Rae's selfless nature was one of her most gracious attributes. Ms. Castex leaves to cherish her two children; Marshall "Chico" Sonnier (Carman) of Houston, TX, and April Sonnier Brown (Norman) of Baton Rouge, LA; three step-children, Monica Delasbour, Kenneth Castex and Reginald Castex; one brother, Linton Cormier Sr. of Carencro; one sister, Helen C. Lawyer of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Corey Sonnier, Tremel Castex, Desiree Sonnier, Sharee Sonnier, Cameron Sonnier, Malik Sonnier, Brock Brown, Bryce Brown and Mylo Sonnier; two great-grandchildren, Cayman Sonnier and Avery Castex; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jules Cormier, and the former Nora Breaux; her husband, Calvin Castex; her son, Marcus "Dino" Sonnier; two brothers, Ashton Cormier and Joseph "June" Cormier; and one sister, Janet C. Angelle. The family requested that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until time of service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011 N. St. Antoine St. Lafayette, LA 70501. 