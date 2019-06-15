Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Rose Brossett, 75, of Glenmora, LA, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 13, 2019. Ethel was born in LeLeux, LA in Vermillion Parish on Oct. 29, 1943. She was raised by her sister and husband, Clifford (Red) and Agnes Primeaux when their mother passed away in 1945. Agnes and Clifford were parents as well as siblings to her. She graduated from the Louisiana State School of the Deaf. She was married to Roland Brossett, who passed away in 2013, for 41 years. Ethel and her husband, Roland, were very active in the deaf community. She was a member numerous Deaf Clubs, some of which she co-founded along with Roland. Alexandria Association of the Deaf, Natchitoches Association of the Deaf, Cenla Senior Citizen of the Deaf were a few of them. She also helped establish a permanent meeting hall for the Alexandria Association of the Deaf. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph Trahan & Sylvia Guidry Trahan, Brothers; Angellas Trahan, Deussard Trahan, Meussard Trahan, Lessard Trahan, Sisters; Effie Hoffpauir and Enola Hulin. Granddaughter; Ashlea Richard and grandson Cullen Fish. Ethel is survived by her Sister Agnes Primeaux, Children, Wayne Richard, Burt Richard and wife Rebecca, Krista and husband Terry Fish, David Brossett and wife Hyun and Christopher Richard, her 7 grandchildren; Ryan Richard, Samantha Richard, Lacey Fish, Tristan Fish, Laken Messer, Emily Ducote and Zachary Richard and 7 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 17 at the Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, LA from 4pm until 8pm with a rosary to be prayed at 6pm. Visitation will resume the following day at 9am until service time. Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11am also at Hixson Funeral Home, with the final resting place being at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh, LA, ending with a graveside service. Pall Bearers: Robert Trahan, Eric Chiasson, Darrell Hulin, Ryan Richard, Zachary Richard and Tristan Fish.

