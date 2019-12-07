A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for Etheleen Guillot Abshire, 91, who passed away at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on December 6, 2019. Fr. Neil Pettit, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Monday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Sunday. Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery. She is survived by six children, Linda (Lester) Guidry of Crowley, Donna (Woodrow) Sarver of Crowley, Sharon (Jerry) Benoit of Gueydan, Chris Abshire of Kaplan, Darlene (Newman) Thibodeaux of Morse, Kim (Donald Dietz) Abshire of Kaplan; her son-in-law, Amos "Jimmy" Manuel III of Iowa; one sister, Bernice Young of Basile; eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Abshire is preceded in death by her husband Danes P. Abshire; one daughter, Janet F. Manuel; her parents, Louis and Alice Legnion Guillot; five siblings, Nolan Guillot, Dorothy Simon, Oldon Guillot, Geraldine Matte, Daniel Berness Guillot; two grandchildren, Shane James Ardoin, Harley James Romine; and one great-grandchild, Ethan Paul Wirtz. Pallbearers will be Kevin Abshire, Blaine Abshire, Pierre Peyres Jr., Christian Wirtz, Alcee "AJ" Peyres; and Michael Abshire. Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas "Joe" Wirtz, and Stephan Broussard. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019