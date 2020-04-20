A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date for Eugene A. Comeaux, 81, who passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. Eugene was born July 25, 1938, in Delcambre and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Delcambre High School and went on to attend McNeese State University. Eugene opened the doors of Louisiana Office Systems in 1973 and was still proud to be the owner of the family business all these years, until his passing. Eugene fully enjoyed life. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved taking trips to the camp in Toledo Bend. He was the best husband, soul mate and best friend to his wife, Zita and the most amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Eugene loved spending time with his family and friends. Eugene is survived by his beloved wife, Zita Sonnier Comeaux of Lafayette; two daughters, Michelle Comeaux Daspit and her husband, Raymond of Youngsville and Nicole Comeaux Biggerstaff and her husband, Walter of Lafayette; his stepson, Raymond Daspit of Youngsville; his stepdaughter, Nicole Daspit of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene and Eleda Blanchard Comeaux; his son, Craig Comeaux; his grandson, Adam Luman and three brothers, Minos, Allen and Lester Comeaux. The family wishes to thank Dr. Geoffrey Mire and his nurses, Leslie and Tina, of Nursing Specialties Home Health for the compassionate care given to Eugene and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.