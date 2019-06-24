Eugene Fontenot Jr.

Memorial Services for Eugene Fontenot, Jr. 58 will be conducted on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of services. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Fontenot passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 6:15 AM at his residence. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 24 to June 27, 2019
