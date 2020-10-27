Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Eugene J. Thibodeaux, Sr., age 82, who passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Thibodeaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where he was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He retired with the Lafayette Parish School Board as a school bus driver with thirty-three years of employment. Eugene was an avid cattleman and loved his cows and going to the sale barn and spending time in Lost Country. He was fond of throwing unforgettable trail rides every Labor Day and held block parties for Mardi Gras. He was the owner of The Corner Bit, Gene's Lounge, and the King's Ranch. He knew how to throw a party! The Patriarch of the neighborhood, the little white house up on the hill on Tee-Ma road will never look the same. He leaves behind a true legacy of family ties that goes on for generations, and they will continue to miss him until their own homegoings. He is loved and will be truly missed by family and friends alike. Survivors include three sons, Glenn Thibodeaux of Lafayette, John Thibodeaux of New Orleans and Eugene Thibodeaux, Jr. of Carencro; three daughters, Connie Angelle and her husband, Jimmie, of Carencro, Nicole Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Kendra Thibodeaux and her husband, Chris Franey, of Oakland, California, and Nakerra Duffey of Arnaudville; eleven grandchildren, Spencer Lawrence, Courtney Lawrence, Shunterrica Hogan, Bria Washington, Tre Hogan, Sky Asia Thibodeaux, Johntrell Hogan, Amber Thibodeaux, Hailey Butler, Adalyn Duffey and Chloe' Boudreaux; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Calvin Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Dallas Thibodeaux of Kansas City, MO and Dennis Thibodeaux; four sisters, Velma Lily, Audrey Andrus, Anna Joseph and her husband, Calvin, and Linda Jean Batiste all of Lafayette; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn "Cat" Rideaux Thibodeaux; his parents, Howard and Maydell Thibodeaux; and one brother, Howard Thibodeaux, Jr. A rosary will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Spencer Lawrence, Travis Gotch, Calvin Thibodeaux, Markell Coleman and Tre Hogan and Marshall Sonnier. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
