Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday August 17th at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette for Eugene Martin Myers, 89, who died on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. Private Family Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. The Reverend Michael J. Bordelon, Rector of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Moye Myers; two daughters, Kathy Bull and her husband, Bryan Bull of Lafayette and Gretchen Myers of Lafayette; two sons, Kevin Myers and his wife, Jan Myers of Folsom, LA and Paul Myers of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Sarah Bull Hecox, Matthew Bull, Andrew Bull, Mary Myers and Scott Myers; and six great grandchildren, Lily, Adam, David and Megan Hecox, and Charlotte and Benjamin Bull. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella and Roy Myers; one son-in-law, Tom Boyd; and his siblings, JoAnn, Rita, Birdene and Joe Myers. Gene Myers was a native of Canton, Ohio and resident of Louisiana for most of his life. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country. He graduated from Ohio State University and was employed as a Geologist in New Orleans and Lafayette, and retired from Union Oil Company of California (UNOCAL) in Lafayette. Mr. Myers was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette, and served in various positions there, he enjoyed tennis, traveling, boating and fishing. After he retired, he volunteered at the Lafayette Visitors Center, Acadiana Nature Station, and the University Art Museum, and spent a lot of time at his "farm" in Milton where he grew blueberries to share with family & friends. The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette on Saturday August 17th from 10:00am until time of services. A reception will follow in Ramsey Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gene's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70506, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503 or the Alzheimer's Associaition www.alz.org. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road Lafayette, LA. 70508 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019