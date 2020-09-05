A Coptic Orthodox Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Eugeni Messika Hanna, 95, who passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Youstos Ghaly, of St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in New Orleans, will officiate. Eugeni Messika Hanna was born on August 26, 1925, in Benghazi, Libya, resided in California and then moved to Acadiana in 2014. Eugeni's passions included sewing, cooking and reading her Bible. Her native language was Italian, but as she grew up, she taught herself how to read and speak fluent Arabic and English. Most of all, family was everything to Eugeni; she leaves a legacy of love and faith and will be deeply missed. Eugeni is survived by her three children, sons Farid T. Hanna and his wife Gigi, of Lafayette, LA and Adel Hanna and his wife Natalie, of Upland, CA and daughter Nadia Hanna and her husband Malek Isaac, of Cairo, Egypt; five grandchildren, Heidi Adams and her husband Anthony, of Broussard, LA, Marina Hanks, of Maurice, LA, Catherine Isaac and her husband Amir, of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Theresa Isaac and her husband Morad, of Cairo, Egypt and Mina Adel Hanna, of Upland, CA and five great-grandchildren, Bransyn and Harleigh Hanks, Daniel and Celine Alphonse and Mason Adams. She was preceded in death by beloved husband of 33 years, the late Talaat Hanna; her parents Bohor and Rachel Messika and her only sister, Mary Boules. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice and Palliative Care, LLC, and the Doctors and staff of the 4th floor at Lafayette General Medical Center of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Eugeni and her family. The family expresses the following, "Eugeni was greatly loved by many and our family appreciates that many may want to be near us to pay tribute. In these extraordinary times, please respect our distance, wear masks and be considerate of both your health and ours." Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
