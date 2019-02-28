Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Hebert Thibeaux. View Sign

September 26, 1922 - February 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice, LA, for Mrs. Eula Hebert Thibeaux. Interment will be held at Alphonse Cemetery following the funeral. Eula was born to the union of the late Irene Mouton and Orain Hebert on September 26, 1922. Her life's passion was to the stomachs of many. Her life's passion was cooking, which she was famous for, especially her Jambalaya. She will always be remembered for her zest and fiestiness. She was a member of St. Joseph Society in Maurice, LA for several years. On Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:01 P.M., an Angel came and stood by her bedside and whispered, ""It's time now, you have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, and you have kept the faith. Come unto Jesus and rest, your heavenly reward awaits…"" Eula's memories will be forever etched in the hearts of her son, John Thibeaux (Mary) of New Iberia, LA; her five grandchildren, Shayree', Shalonda, Shaunathan, Melinda and Brandi, ten great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Eula is now enjoying her heavenly reunion with loved one who preceded her in death, parents, Irene Mouton and Orain Hebert; her son, James Thibeaux; her daughter, Mary Jeanette Thibeaux; her husband, Dalton ""Bolo"" Thibeaux; her daughter, Rena Reaux; her two sisters, Hilda Williams, Mildred Stutes, and Virginia Senegal; and her brother, Henry Hebert. The family asks that viewing be observed on Friday, March 1, 2019 from the hours of 3:00PM to 7:00PM, at Kinchen Funeral Home, and again on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at September 26, 1922 - February 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice, LA, for Mrs. Eula Hebert Thibeaux. Interment will be held at Alphonse Cemetery following the funeral. Eula was born to the union of the late Irene Mouton and Orain Hebert on September 26, 1922. Her life's passion was to the stomachs of many. Her life's passion was cooking, which she was famous for, especially her Jambalaya. She will always be remembered for her zest and fiestiness. She was a member of St. Joseph Society in Maurice, LA for several years. On Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:01 P.M., an Angel came and stood by her bedside and whispered, ""It's time now, you have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, and you have kept the faith. Come unto Jesus and rest, your heavenly reward awaits…"" Eula's memories will be forever etched in the hearts of her son, John Thibeaux (Mary) of New Iberia, LA; her five grandchildren, Shayree', Shalonda, Shaunathan, Melinda and Brandi, ten great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Eula is now enjoying her heavenly reunion with loved one who preceded her in death, parents, Irene Mouton and Orain Hebert; her son, James Thibeaux; her daughter, Mary Jeanette Thibeaux; her husband, Dalton ""Bolo"" Thibeaux; her daughter, Rena Reaux; her two sisters, Hilda Williams, Mildred Stutes, and Virginia Senegal; and her brother, Henry Hebert. The family asks that viewing be observed on Friday, March 1, 2019 from the hours of 3:00PM to 7:00PM, at Kinchen Funeral Home, and again on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette

1011 N St Antoine St

Lafayette , LA 70501

(337) 235-1193 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close