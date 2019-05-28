Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Mae Lormand. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Eula Mae Lormand, 92, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Crowley. Fr. Jason Vidrine will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be recited Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Lormand is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Lormand Brown and her husband James of Kenner and Vickie Lormand Bordelon and her husband Stanley of Simmesport; one son, Todd James Lormand and his wife Gayle of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Tracy Gati, Anita Galland, Kassy Feduccia, Joshua Bordelon, Blaine Lormand, and Carlie Lormand; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Loyce Lormand; her parents, Alexandre and Marquerite Gaspard Feverjean; three sisters, Hazel Broussard, Nola Landry, and Lonie Lemaire; and six brothers, Willie Suire, Dalton Feverjean, Sr., Lovelace Feverjean, Roy Feverjean, Doris Feverjean, and J.C. Feverjean. Pallbearers will be Blaine Lormand, Kyle Brown, Joshua Bordelon, Koby Galland, Tony Feduccia, and Michael Gati. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Southwind Nursing Center and Encore Health and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care that Mrs. Eula received over her stays at both facilities and also Jamie Rozas and Caitlin Istre both of Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care they provided to Mrs. Lormand.

