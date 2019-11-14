Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Mae Mouton. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas for Eula Mae Mouton, age 87, who passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. Mrs. Mouton was a native of Carencro and lived most of her life on the family farm in Opelousas in which she continued to work on as long as her health allowed. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas and enjoyed attending Mass. Survivors include one son, Herbert Clements and his wife, Sharell; a child whom she raised as a son, Anthony Griffin; one brother, Joseph Mouton and his wife, Anna; one sister-in-law, Jean Mouton; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one Godchild, Betty Miles; and one child whom was raised like a sister, Lucille Frank Dave. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mouton and the former Mary Livings; two brothers, Dalton Mouton and Mannis Mouton; and eight sisters, Martha Linton, Mary Barnes, Ceola Richard, Lillian Griffins, Elta Guidry, Agnes Mouton, Nita Frank and Eva Linton. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Albert Frank, Dennis Richard, Charles Mouton, Mannis Mouton, Joseph Tyler and Earnest Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Mouton, Johnny Brown, Herbert Clements, Nelson Richard, Anthony Griffin, Elton Guidry, Clifton Guidry, Israel Jack, Hardy Edward and Larry Richard. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Grace Hospice and to two of Ms. Eula's nieces, Barbara Richard and Brenda Richard and one nephew, Joseph Tyler, who took special care of her in her time of need. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019

