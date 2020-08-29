1/1
Eula Marie Romero Menard
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Eula Marie Romero Menard, 80. A native of Youngsville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Menard passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. Ms. Eula was one of the sweetest women you could cross paths with. She loved everyone, and always made sure everyone was taken care of, many times putting others' needs before her own. Ms. Eula was kindhearted and had a soft spot for animals. She loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with all her heart and enjoyed worshiping in church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and her memory will live on in the heart of everyone that knew her. She was blessed to have a wonderful husband for over 31 years, Robert Lee Menard of New Iberia. She is also survived by her son, Allen Paul Segura and companion Darlene Prince of Lydia; daughter, Michelle Segura Taylor and husband Michael of Carencro; grandchildren, Johnny Allen Segura, Jason Paul Segura, Jeremy James Segura, Dustin DruMikel Romero, Stevey Michelle Comeaux; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Lilly Comeaux, Andrew Romero and wife Lola, Ronald Romero, Wanita Romero, and Debbie Romero; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Cherry Howard and Cathy Meadows. She was preceded in death by her parents, Necess and Willia Romero; brother, Willis Romero; and sister, Pearl Romero Hulin. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Mrs. Eula Menard's family to help defray funeral expenses. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
