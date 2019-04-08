Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Eula Vincent Touchet, 92, who passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Maison De'Lafayette Nursing Home. Deacon Tom Sommers will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 10:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. She is survived by her son, Marvin Touchet of Lafayette; one grandson, Mike Touchet and his wife Teri of Lafayette; and two great-grandchildren, Devin Ray Touchet, and Kathryn Marie Touchet both of Lafayette. Mrs. Touchet is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Touchet; her parents, Cleomere and Margaret Menard Vincent; one sister; and one daughter-in-law, Lou Ella Touchet. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019