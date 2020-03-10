Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Bourque Derouen. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Eunice Bourque Derouen, 76, on March 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Brian Harrington to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM, and resume on Thursday, from 8:00AM until time of the service. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 7:00PM. A native and lifelong resident of Coteau, Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed playing Pokeno and Bonko with her friends. Mrs. Derouen had a beautiful flower garden and enjoyed tending to it. But her greatest love of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind and sweet woman and will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Derouen of Coteau; children, Roxanne Lavergne and husband Troy of Coteau, Nelson Derouen of Coteau, Nic Derouen of Coteau, Dean Derouen and wife Jamie of Coteau; grandchildren, Hope Sonnier and husband David of Youngsville, Jarrad Lavergne and wife Hanna of Youngsville, Heather Romero of New Iberia, Nicole Derouen of Youngsville, Lance Derouen of Houma, Lakyn Derouen of Coteau, Legend Derouen of Coteau; great grandchildren, Collyns Sonnier, Cori Sonnier, Connor Sonnier, Luke Lavergne, Kami Menard, Cody Romero, Baylan Romero, Collin Leblanc; sister, Jean Sanders of Florida; and one brother, Jeffery Bourque of Eunice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Rena Touchet Bourque; sister, Inez Boudoin; and three brothers, Dudley Bourque, Felix Bourque and Joseph "Black" Bourque. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Troy Lavergne, Jarrad Lavergne, David Sonnier, Steve Bourque, Ricky Bourque and Keith Boudoin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Rena Touchet Bourque; sister, Inez Boudoin; and three brothers, Dudley Bourque, Felix Bourque and Joseph "Black" Bourque. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Troy Lavergne, Jarrad Lavergne, David Sonnier, Steve Bourque, Ricky Bourque and Keith Boudoin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dean Derouen and Jeffery Bourque. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Derouen's honor to Hospice of Acadiana. 