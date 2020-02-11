Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Dupuis Breaux. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Eunice Dupuis Breaux, 94, who passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum. Reverend Monsignor Keith Joseph DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady of Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist will provide music for the services. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael G. Breaux, Willard "Bill" Breaux, and Jay F. Breaux and wife, Susan, her grandchildren, Jamie Hebert, Lindsey Belfour, and Lauren Baer, her great-grandchildren, Aniston Hebert, Ellington Hebert, Britton Baer, Liam Belfour and another great-granddaughter arriving in April, and her sisters, Flo Thibodeaux, Margaret Breaux and Annette Quebedeaux. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Norman F. Breaux, her parents, Clopha Dupuis and Eva Bergeron Dupuis, her siblings, Bernice, Emile, Clerphe, Simon, Howard, Jerome, Alphe, and Susan. Pallbearers will be Michael G. Breaux, Willard "Bill" Breaux, Jay F. Breaux, Bill Leyendecker, Louis J. Perret and Joey Belfour. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Breaux family to Louis J. Perret and all staff of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse for their friendship during the many years she worked there, also to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana for their kindness, compassion, and loving care given to Mrs. Breaux and her family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Eunice Dupuis Breaux, 94, who passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum. Reverend Monsignor Keith Joseph DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady of Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist will provide music for the services. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael G. Breaux, Willard "Bill" Breaux, and Jay F. Breaux and wife, Susan, her grandchildren, Jamie Hebert, Lindsey Belfour, and Lauren Baer, her great-grandchildren, Aniston Hebert, Ellington Hebert, Britton Baer, Liam Belfour and another great-granddaughter arriving in April, and her sisters, Flo Thibodeaux, Margaret Breaux and Annette Quebedeaux. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Norman F. Breaux, her parents, Clopha Dupuis and Eva Bergeron Dupuis, her siblings, Bernice, Emile, Clerphe, Simon, Howard, Jerome, Alphe, and Susan. Pallbearers will be Michael G. Breaux, Willard "Bill" Breaux, Jay F. Breaux, Bill Leyendecker, Louis J. Perret and Joey Belfour. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Breaux family to Louis J. Perret and all staff of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse for their friendship during the many years she worked there, also to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana for their kindness, compassion, and loving care given to Mrs. Breaux and her family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-Downtown, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close