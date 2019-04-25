Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Judice Oubre. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Loreauville 118 Main Street Loreauville , LA 70552 (337)-229-8338 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass will be conducted for Eunice Judice Oubre, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating the service. Entombment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum following the service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville beginning at 8:00 AM until the time of services. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:00 PM. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Eunice Judice Oubre, age 99, was born on October 12, 1919 to Delma Sr., and Rosa Dugas Judice. She passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:10 PM at Carpenter House Hospice. Born in 1919 and raised in Loreauville, LA, alongside five siblings, Eunice Marie Judice-Oubre was taught to contribute at a very young age. She lived on a farm on the outskirts of a small town, eventually making her home in Lake Dauterive where she started her own family. Eunice was a fiercely devoted servant of God, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and even great-great grandmother. She was a hard-working, selfless, compassionate, generous and genuine soul who was slow to anger, much like her parents and siblings. She was strong, self-sufficient and fiercely independent. Eunice was well-known for her cooking, which she enjoyed doing as a pastime, but also as a means to help support herself and her family after her husband's passing. Her kitchen brought people together. Eunice knew that what really mattered wasn't what was on the table but, by who was in those chairs around it. Her cooking was her love made visible. That stove was her canvas, where she created flavorful masterpieces. She was an artist in her own right. One can only hope to carry on her legacy of such faith, love and generosity. It wasn't just about the food; Maw Maw nourished the soul. She was everyone's grandmother. She will be sorely missed by many, but we will make sure that her legacy of strong faith and love lives on forever. Eunice is survived by her daughter Jeanette O. Dugas and her husband Louis Sr. of Coteau Holmes; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren Serving as Pallbearers will be Erald "Brud" Dugas, Logan Dugas, Sean Oubre, Ronald Oubre Jr., Aaron Oubre and Telly Oubre. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Lewis Oubre; her parents, Delma Sr. and Rosa Dugas Judice; her sons, Thomas "Weldon" Oubre, Ronald Oubre Sr.; and her siblings Shelby Judice, Delma Judice Jr., Ida Judice Robichaux, Milton Judice and Ralph Judice. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff of Landmark of Acadian for all the love and support that they have shown to their mother during her time at their facility. 