Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Duhon. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice 200 Chief H. Fred Road Maurice , LA 70555 (337)-898-1633 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice for Eva Duhon, 99, who passed away on September 13, 2019. Chaplain Wendy David will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. Eva was one of a kind and had a golden heart. She prayed for everyone and was a Godly woman. Eva, a resident of Abbeville, was the daughter of the late Ulysses Desormeaux and the former Selima Turner. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy D. Primeaux, as well as numerous and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Essie Duhon; sisters, Agnes Trahan, Lula Mae Vincent, Hazel Menard and Melba Thibodeaux; and brothers, Agnon Desormeaux, Sabray Desormeaux, Mabry Desormeaux and Aveneal Desormeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A rosary will be recited on Sunday at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will continue on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the staffs of Grace Hospice and Eastridge Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice for Eva Duhon, 99, who passed away on September 13, 2019. Chaplain Wendy David will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. Eva was one of a kind and had a golden heart. She prayed for everyone and was a Godly woman. Eva, a resident of Abbeville, was the daughter of the late Ulysses Desormeaux and the former Selima Turner. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy D. Primeaux, as well as numerous and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Essie Duhon; sisters, Agnes Trahan, Lula Mae Vincent, Hazel Menard and Melba Thibodeaux; and brothers, Agnon Desormeaux, Sabray Desormeaux, Mabry Desormeaux and Aveneal Desormeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A rosary will be recited on Sunday at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will continue on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. The family would like to thank the staffs of Grace Hospice and Eastridge Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close