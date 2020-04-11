A Private Graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 for Eva Duhon Newman, 92, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:18 p.m. at Cornerstone in Lafayette. Mrs. Newman and her late husband, Howard were very active members of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church for over 60 years. She retired as a secretary in the Media Center of the Acadia Parish School Board after 30 plus years of service. Rev. Larry Evans, Pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church, will officiate for the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Newman is survived by three sons, Shannon Newman and his wife Phyllis of New Iberia, Jim Newman and his wife Debbie of Owensboro, KY, Richard Newman and his wife Brenda of Lafayette; 7 grandchildren, Lashon Maggio, Amber N. Pena, Scott Newman, Brandon Newman, Blake Newman, Jana N. Campbell and Kyle Newman; 8 great-grandchildren, Carter and Meredith Maggio, Eva and Norah Pena, Brian, James, Aaron and Ben Newman. She was preceded in death her husband, Howard Newman; her parents, Clement and Glavenia Guidry Duhon; one sister, Irma McCain; one brother, Bert Duhon. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020