Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Evan Anthony Aucoin will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Blvd. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM. With heartfelt sorrow, we announce that our beloved son, brother, family member, and friend, Evan Aucoin, age 27, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was determined and courageous in his battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Barry Aucoin Jr. and Jan Baudoin Aucoin; a sister Erica Aucoin; grandparents Earl and Marie Baudoin, Charlene Aucoin, and many other loving family members. Evan is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Barry Aucoin Sr. and his aunt Joan Falgout. Evan's life was filled with laughter, love, fishing, hunting, kayaking, camping, and his greatest joy was a corny joke and a game of cards. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved and even in the darkest days of his illness he stayed true to his character thinking of his family and friend's needs and well-being before his own. In memory of Evan's love of the outdoors, casual attire is appropriate for his services. Evan Anthony Aucoin and his family were cared and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019

