Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice, for Eve Denais Bourque, 94, who passed away on August 23, 2020, at her residence. Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Leblanc Catholic Cemetery. Mrs. Bourque, a resident of Covington, was the daughter of the late Jacque Denais and the former Editha Simon. She is survived by her daughters, Dianna Bourque Risher (Ernie) and Brenda Bourque Graham (Jay); granddaughter, Amy Risher McCance (Lee); two great-granddaughters, Haley and Camille McCance; nephews, James, Carl and Lester Denais; and niece, Hope Denais Landry. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Velma Bourque Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jean "SueSue" Bourque; her parents, Jacque and Editha Denais; and her siblings, Dalton Denais, Joseph Denais and Mary Rose Denais Bourque and her best friend and companion of many years, Luke Bourque. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that State recommendations regarding wearing masks and maintaining social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
