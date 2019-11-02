Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Cathey Lalonde. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Evelyn Cathey Lalonde, age 79, of Sunset, who passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. Her devoted family was with her throughout her illness. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Mrs. Lalonde was born in Austin, TX to parents Myrtle Boyd Cathey and Comer H. Cathey. She is survived by her beloved spouse of fifty-seven years, Joseph Raymond "LaLa" Lalonde; and three children, son, Marcel Lalonde and wife, Amy Arcediano Lalonde, of Baton Rouge, daughter, Julie Lalonde Robinson and husband, Douglas Robinson, of Denham Springs, and daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Lalonde Falterman and husband, Patrick (Pat) Falterman, of Cleveland, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Bryce Robinson, David Falterman, Ellen Falterman, Emma Lalonde, Ella Lalonde, and Elyse Lalonde; and one great-grandson, Erik da Silva Falterman of Barcelos, Amazonas, Brazil. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Orval Hubert Cathey; a son, Joseph (Joey) Lalonde (2013); and a grandson, Patrick Falterman (2016). A native of Austin, TX, she has lived in the Sunset and Carencro area since 1971. Evelyn was a graduate of S.F. Austin High School in Austin, TX and attended UT in Austin. In 1975, she graduated with honors, receiving a BA degree in English Education from USL in Lafayette. A retired public school teacher, she taught for twenty-two years in St. Landry public schools and at T.H. Harris Vocational Technical School. She made a positive impact on many students by preparing them for their future and helping them to find a better way of life. Evelyn is currently a member of Louisiana Retired Teachers Assn., St. Landry Parish Retired Teachers Assn., and UL-Lafayette Alumni Assn. She was a supportive wife throughout her husband's sixteen years of politics in the Louisiana Legislature. They enjoyed Mardi Gras season and belonged to the Krewe of Karencro for thirty years. In her retirement years, Evelyn and her husband Raymond enjoyed many years of excursions throughout the US and Canada in their RV. Traveling by camper allowed them to see much of nature's beauty, including many State and National Parks. Evelyn had a great interest in history and genealogy and is a member of the UDC Daughters of the Confederacy. Evelyn was committed to her Christian faith and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. She loved her family, and everything she did was geared towards their health and happiness. She was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them. 