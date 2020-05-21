Evelyn Denise "Dee Dee" Kissinger
1971 - 2020
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date in Jacksonville, Florida for Evelyn "Dee Dee" Denise Kissinger, 49, who passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette. Dee Dee was born May 10, 1971, in Orange Park, Florida and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked as a caretaker in healthcare for many years. Dee Dee was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed the outdoors, especially trips to the beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Evelyn is survived by her father, Wayne Laungway Kissinger, of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, April Marie Sawyer and her husband James, also of Jacksonville; a brother, Brannon Lee Glover and his wife Celeste, of Waycross, GA; two nieces, Maria Renee Sawyer and Nicole Paige Sawyer, of Jacksonville, FL; her maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Higginbotham, also of Jacksonville and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louisa Ellen Blair. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
