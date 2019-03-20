Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Eve Theresa Courville. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church for Evelyn Eve Theresa Courville, age 78, the former Evelyn Eve Theresa Courville, who passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Mire. The Rev. Michael Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, will officiate at the services. Mr. Courville was a native of Mire and a resident of Lafayette since 1975. He was a parishioner of St. Edmunds Catholic Church. Survivors include one stepson, Russell Courville and his wife, Sherry, of Lafayette; one brother, Curliss Thibodeaux of Mire; her primary caregiver, Priscilla Prejean and her husband, Carroll; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elie Courville; her parents, Clouble Thibodeaux and the former Elzina LeBlanc both natives of Mire; one brother, Shelton Thibodeaux; two sisters, Ella Mae Thibodeaux and Erdy Thibodeaux; and one sister-in-law, Betty Thibodeaux. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday.

